Irvine PD searching for suspect seen groping woman on camera

The Irvine Police Department sought the public’s help in finding a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman near the UC Irvine campus.

Officials released security video of the suspect showing the moments he attempted to grope and restrain the victim from behind as she screamed for help. The incident happened in broad daylight.

Irvine PD investigators hope someone will recognize him and will inform the department of his identity or the suspect’s whereabouts.

The suspect was last seen on Saturday, June 10 leaving the scene near Scholarship and Graduate on the university’s north campus.

The victim was doing exercise laps around campus and now, campus residents are on high alert.

"I’ve lived here for a while. I’ve never seen anything like that. I exercise a lot… I was actually going to go on a run right now….so that’s a little scary," said campus resident Charmaine Platon. "I hope all women know how to defend themselves and are alert."

Irvine PD searching for sexual battery suspect. (Irvine PD)

Authorities described the suspect as a white male in his 20s, between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall, weighing 160 pounds with reddish/brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black shorts and black sandals.

His vehicle was described as a white 2006-2012 Nissan Sentra with a spoiler.

Anyone with information is asked to call Irvine PD.

