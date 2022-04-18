Woman arrested in Temecula for 3-year-old's kidnapping

A 3-year-old child was rescued in Temecula after being kidnapped by a woman last Thursday, according to authorities.

Deputies responded to the 29600 block of Solana Way just before 11 a.m. after a father reported his 3-year-old child missing, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

The father told authorities his car and key were missing from his home. The child and suspect were located nearly three hours later traveling on Sage Road in unincorporated Aguanga and stopped in the 32100 block of Temecula Parkway in Temecula.

The suspect, identified as 52-year-old Emily Reichert, is believed to be unrelated to the child. She was arrested and booked on charges including kidnapping a child under age 14 and vehicle theft. Her bail is set at $100,000.

The child was located in the car and is safe.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 951-696-3089 or 951-696-3043.

