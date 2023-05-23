Woman's apparent kidnapping in East LA caught on camera

Authorities are asking for your help identifying a possible kidnapping victim in East Los Angeles.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the incident happened Monday around 8:38 p.m. on the 3800 block of E. Third Street.

Surveillance video shows a man confronting a woman trying to board a Montebello Transit bus. When the bus driver and a passenger try to intervene, the man reportedly broke a bus window and retrieved a gun from his car nearby. That's when authorities said the man pointed the gun at the bus driver and appeared to coax the woman into his car.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo: LASD

The two were last seen in a white four-door possible 2022 Honda Civic headed east on Third Street to the eastbound 60 Freeway.



The victim is described as a woman in her mid-20’s, approximately 5"-6" tall, 130l bs., with brown hair. The suspect is described as a man his mid-20’s, approximately 5’8", 170-190 lbs.



Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have information regarding this case are encouraged to contact the Major Crimes Bureau Tip Line, 562-946-7893, East Los Angeles Sheriff Station, 323-264-4151, or if you would like to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at (800)222-8477, or on-line at www.p3tips.com.

