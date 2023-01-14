Woman airlifted from tree in Laguna Hills

A woman was rescued from a creek in Laguna Hills Saturday as rains have caused water levels to rise and creeks to move rapidly.

Orange County rescue crews were called to Aliso Creek Saturday around 3:30 p.m. after receiving reports that a person was trapped in the creek. Multiple crews responded to the scene.

When they arrived they found the woman hanging from a tree in the creek. Video tweeted out by the Orange County Fire Authority showed a helicopter lowering a crew member down to the woman's level. The woman then latched on to her rescuer, and the two were hoisted up and over to safety.

While the OCFA did not provide any information on her condition, but said she was ultimately reunited with her family.

As rains continue to pummel Southern California over the weekend, authorities urged anyone against going near waterways.