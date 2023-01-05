LAPD arrest driver wanted for hit-and-run that killed mother on Christmas Eve

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested a suspect who they say struck and killed a mother on Christmas Eve in South Los Angeles.

Trina Newman-Townsend, 62, had dropped off toys to a local shelter on Broadway and 88th Street with her children. Her four kids were in the car and as soon as Newman-Townsend was about to enter her car, another vehicle drove by and struck her… killing her on the scene.

The driver, in a blue mid-size sedan, fled the scene.

The suspect, identified as Carlos Mayor, 55, was arrested on January 4, according to inmate records from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. He is being held on $50,000 bail.

Trina spent her life giving back to the community; she was a minister, a mother, a grandmother and foster mother.

A GoFundMe account was created to gather funds for her funeral.