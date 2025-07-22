Teddi Mellencamp's LA mansion targeted in attempted burglary: report

The Brief A home registered to Teddi Mellencamp in LA's San Fernando Valley was reportedly targeted by a group of burglars late Monday night. Mellencamp starred on the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" from 2017-2020. Teddi Mellencamp, the daughter of John Mellencamp, is going through a divorce and is battling Stage 4 cancer.



Former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Teddi Mellencamp's Los Angeles area mansion was reportedly targeted by a group of burglars late Monday night.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call from a home located near the intersection of Ventura Boulevard and Zelzah Avenue around 10 p.m. Monday, July 21.

While there were reports of several suspects, they left the home by the time officers arrived.

Arriving officers said the suspects made entry into the home and at this stage of the investigation, it's unclear if anything was taken.

Mellencamp filed for divorce from her husband, Edwin Arroyave, last November and is also battling cancer. She was diagnosed with Stage 4 melanoma in 2022.

Teddi Mellencamp is the daughter of John Mellencamp. The mother of two starred in "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" for three seasons.

Other celebrities targeted in Encino

Mellencamp's friend and co-star, Kyle Richards, was also the victim of a burglary in Encino in 2017. In addition, fellow RHOBH cast member Dorit Kemsley, was robbed at gunpoint at her Encino home in 2021.

Last week, award-winning "American Idol" music supervisor Robin Kaye and her husband were victims of a double murder. The suspect has since been charged.

Fed up with crime in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood, hundreds of Encino residents gathered at a community meeting to express their concerns about crime and safety on Monday night.

