Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Hollywood Hills home hit by burglars: TMZ

The Los Angeles Police Department launched an investigation after an attempted burglary was reported at the Hollywood Hills home of LA Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

What we know:

LAPD officials said officers were called to a home in the Hollywood Hills West area regarding a possible burglary around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 30.

TMZ reported the home belonged to Yamamoto.

He was not home at the time as the Dodgers are on the road.

Dig deeper:

Yoshinobu Yamamoto #18 of the Los Angeles Dodgers. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Yamamoto last pitched Monday night against the Cincinnati Reds at the Great American Ball Park, improving his record to 9-7.

The "Boys in Blue" finish their series against the Reds on Wednesday night before heading to Tampa Bay.

This comes nearly two years after the homes of Yamamoto's Dodgers teammates Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy were reportedly burglarized.

FOX 11 has reached out to the Dodgers for comment.

