A look at The Witch's House in Beverly Hills

"The Witch's House" looks like it was plucked right out of a fairytale.

Located at 516 North Walden Drive in Beverly Hills, The Witch's House (also known as the Spadena House), was originally built in 1921 for a silent film movie studio to serve as its offices and dressing rooms.

When the studio closed, the house was transformed into a single-family home and moved to Beverly Hills a few years later, welcoming the Spadena family as its first residents in 1934.

"Thanks to the pointy, lopsided roof, tiny windows and stucco with a distressed paint technique, the storybook home has been described as the quintessential Hansel and Gretel house," the Love Beverly Hills website reads.

The home is now a private residence owned by Beverly Hills relator Michael J. Libow.

While tours are not offered, the Brothers Grimm storybook home is popular among tourists, who can view the home from the sidewalk or street.

Those looking to get the full experience are encouraged to visit in October, when the home becomes a staple in the neighborhood for the spooky season.

