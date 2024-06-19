Oakley founder's $210M Malibu mansion sale is most expensive in California history: report

The founder of Oakley has just sold his Malibu mansion in a transaction that's being touted as the most expensive real estate sale in California history.

James Jannard's former megamansion was sold to a private buyer for a cool $210 million - quite the profit from when Jannard purchased the home in 2012 for $75 million, The Los Angeles Times reports.

This surpasses the sale of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's $200 million Malibu mansion last year.

The 15,000-square-foot property spans nearly 10 acres on top of a cliff, with its own private stretch of ocean near El Pescador State Beach, according to the publication.

The home includes 8 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, a gym, two guesthouses, a pool, tennis court, and a courtyard just to name a few of the amenities.

Michael S. Smith, the designer who remodeled the Oval Office in the White House, was the mansion's interior designer. The listing was held by Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency.

The buyer's identity is not known, but records show it was purchased by a Delaware-based limited liability company, according to the Times.

The three most expensive home sales in California history are in Malibu - Jannard's home, Jay-Z and Beyonce's, and venture capitalist Marc Andreesen, who purchased a $177 million estate in Paradise Cove in 2021.

Jannard's estimated net worth is $1.3 billion, according to Forbes.



