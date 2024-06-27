Beverly Hills brutalist mansion for sale for $68 million

Oakley founder James Jannard is selling his Brutalist-style estate in Beverly Hills for $68 million, a week after he sold his Malibu megamansion for a record-breaking $210 million.

The billionaire's cement fortress is set on a two-acre bluff in the lush Trousdale Estates, Realtor.com reports. Jannard and his architects reportedly drew inspiration from Stonhenge for its exterior.

SUGGESTED: Oakley founder's Malibu mansion sold for record-breaking $210 million

The 18,000-square-foot home has 5 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and Brutalist interiors marked by bare concrete walls and floors, high ceilings, an industrial fireplace mantle, and custom-made furniture, according to Realtor.com.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ The home belonged to Oakley founder James Jannard, who sold his Malibu estate just last week for a whopping $210 million. / SkyFOX

Other amenities include a theater, gym, an elevator, wine cellar, and an infinity pool.

Jannard bought the home in 2009 for $19.9 million.

It's a "modest" listing compared to his 9.5-acre oceanfront mansion in Malibu that sold to a private buyer for $210 million - the largest real estate transaction in California history. The 15,000-square-foot property spans nearly 10 acres on top of a cliff, with its own private stretch of ocean near El Pescador State Beach.

SUGGESTED: Beyoncé, Jay-Z purchase of Malibu beach mansion most expensive real estate sale of 2023

The three most expensive home sales in California history are in Malibu - Jannard's home, Jay-Z and Beyonce's, and venture capitalist Marc Andreesen, who purchased a $177 million estate in Paradise Cove in 2021.

Jannard's estimated net worth is $1.3 billion, according to Forbes.