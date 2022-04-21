Unclaimed $2.2M winning Powerball ticket bought in Riverside County set to expire

If you bought a Powerball ticket in Riverside County, you may want to take a second look.

The California Lottery announced the deadline is approaching for a winning $2.2 million Powerball jackpot to be claimed before it expires.

The winning ticket from the Oct. 27 Powerball drawing was purchased at the Circle K located at 19470 Brown Street in Perris. It matched five of the six winning numbers for that draw.

According to lottery rules, Powerball winners have up to 180 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize.

If you believe you have the winning ticket, complete a claim form available on the California Lottery website, at a Lottery district office, or at a lottery retailer near you. You can submit this form at any district office or mail it in to 730 North 10th Street in Sacramento. The letter must be postmarked by April 25.

If no one claims the prize by Monday, the $2.2 million prize money will go toward funding for California public schools, officials said.

Anyone who needs additional assistance can call 1-800-LOTTERY from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST Monday through Friday.

