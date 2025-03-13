Crews conduct water rescue in Orange County amid heavy rains, flooding

A man was rescued Thursday after his car got stuck in a creek in San Juan Capistrano amid heavy rains and dangerous flooding.

What we know:

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched about 9:40 a.m. Thursday to the area of Trabuco Creek and Rosenbaum roads regarding a person in a creek.

Crews responding to the scene found a vehicle up against the trees in the creek filled with rushing water.

A rescuer was lowered from a helicopter and helped rescue the man from the creek.

He was not injured.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how the man got stuck in the tree.

What they're saying:

"We strongly encourage everyone to stay clear of all moving water. It does not take a lot of water to move a person or a vehicle down river," the OCFA said in a statement.