Crews conduct water rescue in Orange County amid heavy rains, flooding
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - A man was rescued Thursday after his car got stuck in a creek in San Juan Capistrano amid heavy rains and dangerous flooding.
What we know:
Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched about 9:40 a.m. Thursday to the area of Trabuco Creek and Rosenbaum roads regarding a person in a creek.
Crews responding to the scene found a vehicle up against the trees in the creek filled with rushing water.
A rescuer was lowered from a helicopter and helped rescue the man from the creek.
He was not injured.
What we don't know:
It's unclear how the man got stuck in the tree.
What they're saying:
"We strongly encourage everyone to stay clear of all moving water. It does not take a lot of water to move a person or a vehicle down river," the OCFA said in a statement.
The Source: Information for this story is from the Orange County Fire Authority.