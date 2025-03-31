ShelterBox gives relief for disaster victims worldwide, including push to help SE Asia earthquakes victims

The Brief ShelterBox, led by Kerri Murray, provides emergency relief to disaster victims worldwide, including areas affected by earthquakes, war, and hurricanes. Murray's lifelong commitment to service is evident in her work with ShelterBox, inspired by her early recognition for service and personal experiences. ShelterBox has reached three million people and is nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, continuing its mission to aid those impacted by disasters like the recent quake in Myanmar and Thailand.



Name a disaster in the last 25 years, and chances are ShelterBox was there to hand out emergency relief for victims of earthquakes, war, hurricanes, and wildfires. For much of that time, a California woman has been right there in the disaster zones. Kerri Murray is the president of ShelterBox USA. She'll celebrate her 10th anniversary this year.

I caught up with her and the ShelterBox team in Altadena, handing out air purifiers and blankets. Altadena is in Kerri's backyard of Santa Barbara, but she's taken ShelterBox all over the world. ShelterBox delivers relief like solar lights, cook sets, and bedding.

"Across the world, we're seeing just waves of violence, driving displacement, but then also the impacts of climate. So, last year for us, it was North Carolina's once-in-a-thousand-year storm, Hurricane Helene," Murray said.

ShelterBox also responded to Poland to help refugees from Ukraine. Murray and her team also went to Gaza and to the Caribbean after Hurricane Beryl.

Now, they're in planning mode to help people impacted by the massive quake in Myanmar and Thailand.

A life of service seems to be what Murray was fated to do.

Growing up in Naugatuck, Connecticut, when her grammar school handed out awards, instead of best smile or most school spirit, young Kerri was given the service award.

"The thing the school chose to give me was most service to my school. And I remember in that moment I felt a great sense of pride, but also a great sense of responsibility and a happiness that with this means that I have to continue serving," Kerri told me.

Another big moment in Murray's life was the birth of her daughter Sofia in 2004. She wasn't expected to leave the NICU, but when she came home with a stack of medical bills, Murray started to think more about women and babies who may not have access to that kind of medical expertise and care.

"I had certain things that I have always been driven in terms of my desire to get involved, to make a difference, particularly helping women and children," Murray said.

And now, twenty years later, Sofia is thriving, and her mom continues to be in awe of the people she meets in some of the desperate places in the world.

Murray remembers a group of women in Morocco after an earthquake in 2023. "The women couldn't believe that somebody came from California to help them. And they've been waiting, hoping, thinking no one's coming for them. And ultimately, an organization based here in California came to help them," she said.

Today, ShelterBox claims to have reached three million people with emergency support, shelter, household supplies, the basics.

The nonprofit is also nominated for the third time for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The nomination keeps the name ShelterBox in the public eye and benefits the campaign to raise donations. Now imagine the nonprofit takes home the prize.

Win or lose, the mission of ShelterBox continues.

The group is now taking targeted donations for those impacted by the massive quake in Burma/Myanmar and Thailand. Those looking to help can click here for more information.