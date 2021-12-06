Wilmington shootings: 12-year-old boy killed, fourth-grader and woman hospitalized

A series of shootings in Wilmington, including one outside an elementary school, killed a 12-year-old boy and sent a fourth-grade student to the hospital after she was struck by a stray bullet, police said.

Los Angeles first responders were called to the 1500 block of East Denni Street just after 4:45 p.m. Monday. Officials say a 12-year-old boy and 30-year-old woman were sitting in a Dodge Durango when at least two suspects approached the vehicle and opened fire. Neighbors reported hearing at least eight gunshots, leaving the SUV riddled with bullet holes. The relationship between the two victims in the vehicle was not immediately known.

Emergency crews also responded to a shooting 800 block of North Eubank Avenue, where police say the woman drove to call 911 for help.

Police officers also responded to Wilmington Park Elementary School at 1140 Maher Avenue where a 9-year-old student was struck by a stray bullet. The fourth-grade student who was playing in the schoolyard was rushed to the hospital and is listed in stable condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Parents received an automated call from the School’s principal Luis Rivera stating:

"A fourth-grade student, participating in an afterschool program on the playground, was shot in a crossfire in an incident unrelated to school. Struck by a stray bullet, the student was taken to the hospital."



Los Angeles police described the student as an unintended victim and is being treated at a hospital.

It was later confirmed the two shootings were related. Authorities have not released any suspect descriptions and no one has been taken into custody for the shooting.

Counselors will be available for any students or staff members needing support and extra police were seen patrolling the area for safety.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.