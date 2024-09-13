WILD VIDEO: IE armed robbery suspects taken in custody after pursuit crash, foot chase

Wild video showed the moments when a group of suspects wanted for multiple armed robberies were taken into custody following a pursuit through San Bernardino County on Thursday, Sept. 12.

Officers attempted to stop the suspects’ vehicle, wanted by the Fontana Police Department, shortly after it merged onto the 210 Freeway. Officials said a pursuit was initiated when the driver failed to yield.

A short time later, an airship team with the Ontario Police Department informed Upland PD that the vehicle was entering the area.

Authorities said the pursuit came to an end when the driver exited Haven Avenue, where it then went across the northbound lanes of traffic and came to a stop after crashing on the east side of the street.

An image shows the damage a group of armed robbery suspects crashed into a neighborhood off the 210 Freeway and the Haven Avenue exit. (Upland PD)

Video posted to social media by Upland PD showed after the crash, two of the three suspects took off running and led officers on a short pursuit. Meanwhile, a passenger who was struck in the car was arrested at the scene. A second suspect was arrested once officers caught up with him during the foot pursuit.

The air unit helped officers on the ground capture the final suspect, who was hiding behind some bushes in a resident’s backyard after being warned they’d deploy K9 Petey. Upland PD said the suspect ran through a storage complex where he allegedly tossed a loaded gun that investigators said was stolen out of Las Vegas.

An image shows the moment a robbery suspect was taken into custody following a pursuit. (Upland PD)

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Rancho Cucamonga PD and the California Highway Patrol Rancho Division were also credited for the capture.

The names of the suspects have not been publicly released.