Wild, endangered parrots being shot in 'disturbing trend' across Southern California

Multiple red-crowned parrots have been found shot or injured by BB or pellet guns in Pasadena and Altadena, and one died in recent weeks, according to Pasadena-based wildlife rescue and rehabilitation center Cleo's Critter Care.

According to Cleo Watts, founder of Cleo's Critter Care, the first parrot was shot in March, but the attacks have been increasing within the last two-and-a-half weeks.

On Instagram, Watts shared a video showing a wild parrot swaddled in a towel and under the center's care.

"A disturbing trend has emerged in the Pasadena Altadena area, with multiple wild parrots falling victim to shooting. My avian veterinarian specialist in Palos Verdes has been overwhelmed with cases from our area… the senseless harm inflicted upon these beautiful birds that reside in our community is deeply troubling, and I am committed to ensuring those responsible are brought to justice."

Photos courtesy Cleo's Critter Care

Watts later shared a picture showing x-rays of the injured birds.

"Here are just some of the x-rays some fighting against the odds, despite 11 shot down fallen friends and a critical injury leaving him wingless on one side, he is on the way to Avian specialist to begin treatments," the caption read.

The red-crowned parrot is an endangered amazon parrot native to northeastern Mexico and possibly southern Texas in the U.S., according to the National Audubon Society. The stocky parrots are characterized by red foreheads, pale bills, and black-tipped napes and back feathering. The red-crowned parrots are known for their loud cries and those who have escaped captivity are free-flying. The American Bird Conservancy reports the red-crowned parrots are threatened by habitat loss and illegal trapping for the pet trade. This has led to its designation as an endangered species on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.

Residents who discover injured parrots are urged to contact local law enforcement, the Department of Fish and Wildlife or Cleo’s Critter Care at cleoscrittercareca@gmail.com. You can also call the tip hotline at 1-888-334-2258.