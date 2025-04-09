Man killed trying to stop robbery at family's store in South El Monte

The Brief The brother of a South El Monte store owner was killed while trying to stop a robbery on Wednesday. The family told FOX 11 that Kourosh Yaghoubi was assaulted by the suspects and ran him over with their car. Deputies don't have any information about suspects.



What we know:

The attack happened just after noon on Wednesday, at Giant Discount on Durfee Avenue.

The family told FOX 11 that Kourosh Yaghoubi, the brother of owner Jamshid Yaghoubi, was killed. Kourosh doesn't live locally, but was at the store on Wednesday, Jamshid said. He said that Kourosh Yaghoubi was trying to stop some shoplifters when they attacked him, then ran him over with their car.

Kourosh Yaghoubi

First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

The family said that Kourosh Yaghoubi was attacked by three people, but the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department did not have any information on any potential suspects.

The backstory:

Wednesday's attack comes just a few years after another family tragedy. The family told FOX 11 that Yaghoubi's brother was killed in Anaheim in 2021.