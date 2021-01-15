Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Los Angeles County

article

Los Angeles County is expanding its COVID-19 vaccine distribution by opening five large-scale vaccination sites.

The five sites are:

• Pomona Fairplex, 1101 W McKinley Ave, Pomona, CA 91768

• The Forum, 3900 W Manchester Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90305

• California State University, Northridge, 18111 Nordhoff St, Northridge, CA 91330

• L.A. County Office of Education, 12830 Columbia Way, Downey, CA 90242

• Six Flags Magic Mountain, 26101 Magic Mountain Pkwy, Valencia, CA 91355

They will open Tuesday, Jan. 19. According to county health officials the sites will have the capability to vaccinate approximately 4,000 people a day.

As of now, Mayor Eric Garcetti says the county is only allowing healthcare workers and seniors living in skilled nursing facilities to get vaccinated. This contradicts Gov. Newsom’s statement; on Wednesday the governor authorized counties in California to immediately begin vaccinating residents 65 years and older. However, Garcetti along with county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer say there simply isn’t enough vaccines to go around.

RELATED: Clearing up the confusion: Who can get a COVID-19 vaccine in LA County

Advertisement

The county’s priority is to vaccinate healthcare workers, which they plan to complete by the end of January.

"Getting the vaccine to every resident is our top priority in the fight to end this pandemic," said Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell. "I’m glad to see The Forum— which serves our communities in so many ways— expand from testing to offering vaccine distribution."

"The CSUN site, along with other Mega Points of Distribution (MPOD) sites, will dramatically increase the number of County residents who can be vaccinated each day," said Supervisor Sheila Kuehl.

In addition to these five new sites, a mass-vaccination center opened Friday at Dodger Stadium. Mayor Garcetti says this site is one of the largest in the nation with the capacity to vaccinate 12,000 people a day.

RELATED: Dodger Stadium transforms into COVID-19 vaccination site

Along with these vaccination sites, LA residents can also visit the pharmacy or their doctor’s office to receive a vaccine.

Eligible healthcare workers must have verification documents, which include a healthcare worker badge with a photo, or a professional license and a photo ID or a signed letter from an employer. The county says residents who are not eligible for a vaccine shot should not attempt to register for a vaccine appointment.

For more information on LA County’s vaccine program visit VaccinateLACounty.com.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.