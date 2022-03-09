How to find cheap gas near me

Gas prices are skyrocketing and are only expected to get more expensive in California.

Right now, California has a statewide average of $5.44 a gallon due to tougher environmental regulations as well as retail and wholesale gas taxes and fees that are much higher than anywhere else in the country.

Some people are choosing to use more public transit, or ride e-bikes to help with the pain at the pump.

But what about if you have to commute to your job and don't have the option to work from home or use another mode of transportation?

Here are just a few ways you can find "cheap" gas near you.

Research before you fill-up

Use price tracking apps like GasBuddy or Gas Guru to find the cheapest spot near you. There are also apps that show you cash-back offers available at gas stations.

Pay with cash

Some gas stations offer a discount for customers who pay in cash. This is a good option if you don't have a cash-back credit card.

Sign up for rewards cards

Most gas stations have some form of a loyalty program that offers discounts on gas. This way, you can build up points or other savings for discounts at the pump.

Go to wholesale clubs

Gas is typically cheaper at Sam's Club or Costco, so if you're a member, take advantage of this.

Grocery store fuel savings programs

Some grocery stores have programs that offer discounted gas based on how much you spend on groceries.

