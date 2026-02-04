1 dead after Tesla plunges down Malibu Canyon Road hillside

article

The Brief One person died Wednesday morning after their Tesla went over the side of Malibu Canyon Road and plummeted down a steep embankment. Los Angeles County firefighters and California Highway Patrol (CHP) responded to the scene near Potter Drive at approximately 7:40 a.m. The cause of the crash remains unknown, and authorities have not yet released the identity of the individual pronounced dead at the scene.



One person was killed Wednesday after their Tesla plunged down a hillside in Malibu Wednesday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

What we know:

The incident was reported at around 7:40 a.m. near Potter Drive.

Officials said the vehicle went over the side of Malibu Canyon Road just north of Potter Drive around 7:40 a.m.

The driver died at the scene, the California Highway Patrol reported.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not been released.

It is currently unclear if weather conditions, mechanical failure, or speed played a role in the crash.

Authorities have also not confirmed if any other vehicles were involved or if there were additional passengers in the car.

What's next:

The California Highway Patrol’s West Valley office will lead the investigation into the cause of the accident.