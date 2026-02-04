1 dead after Tesla plunges down Malibu Canyon Road hillside
MALIBU, Calif. - One person was killed Wednesday after their Tesla plunged down a hillside in Malibu Wednesday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
What we know:
The incident was reported at around 7:40 a.m. near Potter Drive.
Officials said the vehicle went over the side of Malibu Canyon Road just north of Potter Drive around 7:40 a.m.
The driver died at the scene, the California Highway Patrol reported.
What we don't know:
The identity of the victim has not been released.
It is currently unclear if weather conditions, mechanical failure, or speed played a role in the crash.
Authorities have also not confirmed if any other vehicles were involved or if there were additional passengers in the car.
What's next:
The California Highway Patrol’s West Valley office will lead the investigation into the cause of the accident.
The Source: This report is based on information from the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the California Highway Patrol.