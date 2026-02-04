Expand / Collapse search

1 dead after Tesla plunges down Malibu Canyon Road hillside

Published  February 4, 2026 9:29am PST
Photo courtesy SkyFOX (SKYFOX)

    • One person died Wednesday morning after their Tesla went over the side of Malibu Canyon Road and plummeted down a steep embankment.
    • Los Angeles County firefighters and California Highway Patrol (CHP) responded to the scene near Potter Drive at approximately 7:40 a.m.
    • The cause of the crash remains unknown, and authorities have not yet released the identity of the individual pronounced dead at the scene.

MALIBU, Calif. - One person was killed Wednesday after their Tesla plunged down a hillside in Malibu Wednesday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

What we know:

The incident was reported at around 7:40 a.m. near Potter Drive.

Officials said the vehicle went over the side of Malibu Canyon Road just north of Potter Drive around 7:40 a.m.

The driver died at the scene, the California Highway Patrol reported.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not been released. 

It is currently unclear if weather conditions, mechanical failure, or speed played a role in the crash. 

Authorities have also not confirmed if any other vehicles were involved or if there were additional passengers in the car.

What's next:

The California Highway Patrol’s West Valley office will lead the investigation into the cause of the accident.

The Source: This report is based on information from the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the California Highway Patrol.

