Whale washes ashore on Little Dume Beach in Malibu

A 13,000-pound gray whale washed onto the beach in Malibu Saturday afternoon. While residents are used to watching the migration of gray whales, on Saturday they witnessed the tragic side of nature.

"It's just devastating to see a baby not making it," said local resident Suzy Forman.

This time of the year is the California gray whale's migration season. This young whale washed up onto Little Dume Beach early Sunday afternoon, about a mile north of Paradise Cove.

Forman has lived on Point Dume for two decades, and has witnessed the migration before.

"The moms and the babies are coming up from Mexico to Alaska, and it's always a thrill them to see them every time, even if you've seen them over and over again," said Forman.

But, unfortunately, over those two decades, Forman said she's seen her share of dead whales coming to shore. She said this one hits especially hard.

"You know there's a mom out there somewhere looking for her baby, probably — I would imagine," Forman said. "So it's very sad."

Despite being on the beach for just a few hours, the smell of decay already lingers in the air.

Dylan Strickland grew up near the beach, and called the whale's death "part of the cycle of nature, but it is really sad, and I just hope that the rest of the gray whales had a more successful migration and that this just gets to float off and become a part of the food chain, and doesn't get stuck to the beach."