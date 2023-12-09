Expand / Collapse search

Westwood businesses vandalized during President Joe Biden's LA visit

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Westwood
FOX 11

Westwood businesses tagged during Biden's LA visit

As President Joe Biden visits Southern California this weekend, some of the protesters branched out of their planned demonstrations in LA's westside to tag local businesses.

LOS ANGELES - As President Joe Biden visits Southern California this weekend, some of the protesters branched out of their planned demonstrations in LA's westside to tag local businesses.

At one of the Westwood Starbucks locations, FOX 11's crew spotted its property being tagged with messages like "Baby Killers" and "Gaza" written over it.

This comes as demonstrators gathered across Los Angeles County's westside neighborhoods, which included places near Beverly Hills, Century City, Pico Robertson and Westwood. Many called for Biden to take action for Palestine in the wake of the recent attacks on the Gaza Strip.

At one of the demonstrations, protesters flashed a banner that read "Genocide Joe."

Biden gets called 'Genocide Joe' by protesters

Some of the protesters demanding ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war are calling President Joe Biden "Genocide Joe" for his handling of the ongoing Middle East crisis. This comes as Biden is in Southern California to attend this weekend's fundraiser events.

The Los Angeles Police Department briefly issued an unlawful assembly declaration Friday evening after officers claim people started throwing stuff. The unlawful assembly was eventually lifted and ultimately no one was arrested and no officers were hurt.

Biden will remain in Southern California this weekend to attend fundraising events in the region.