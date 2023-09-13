Westminster home invasion: Family of 5 tied up, held at gunpoint

The search continues for three suspects involved in a Westminster home invasion Monday.

It happened around 10:40 p.m. at a home in the 8900 block of Pebble Beach Circle.

According to police, four armed men broke into the home, where a family of 5 lived. One of the suspects allegedly pushed one of the victims to the ground and used a stun gun on him.

The other four family members - a woman, elderly woman, 14-year-old boy, and 7-year-old girl, were tied up in the living room as the suspects demanded to know where they kept their valuables, police said.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo courtesy: Westminster PD

The woman was able to get away and hide inside a closet and call 911.

One of the four suspects was arrested outside the home by responding officers. He was identified as 29-year-old Danny Somay of Banning. He was booked into the Orange County Jail on $1 million.

It's unknown if anything was taken from the home, or if there were any other reported injuries.

Descriptions of the three men wanted were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M. Pierson at 714-548-3759, or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.

