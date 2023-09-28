Westminister man fatally stabbed allegedly by girlfriend

Westminister police are seeking a 32-year-old woman suspected of fatally stabbing a man believed to be her boyfriend on Thursday, Sept. 28.

Ashley Dee-Anna Charnley allegedly stabbed the man in the abdomen around 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 13000 block of Goldenwest Street, near the 22 Freeway, Westminster Police Department Sgt. Alan Aoki said.

The victim was taken to a hospital after Westminister Police Department officers and Orange County Fire Authority paramedics began life-saving measures. He died at the hospital, Aoki said.

``Charnley and the victim are believed to have been in a dating relationship, however, the motive for the stabbing is unclear," Westminister Police Department Deputy Chief Cameron Knauerhaze said in a statement.

A judge issued a murder warrant for Charnley. She also had a search warrant issued for her for narcotic offenses, Aoki said.

According to Aoki, Charnley is known to frequent motels around the North and West Orange County areas and authorities described her as a 5-foot, 9-inch white woman weighing 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Her last known place of residence was in Mission Viejo.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Charnley was urged to call 714-548-3767. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 815-847-6227.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX11 News for the latest.