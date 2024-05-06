Westfield Culver City crash: Driver hospitalized after vehicle plows into Shiekh

A driver was taken to the hospital after their vehicle crashed into the wall of a shoe store in Westfield Culver City and overturned late Monday morning.

The crash was reported shortly before 11 a.m. in the 6000 block of Hannum Avenue at the Westfield shopping mall.

Photos from the scene posted to the Citizen app showed severe damage to the Shiekh store as well as the vehicle.

The extent of the driver's injuries is currently unknown. No one inside the store was injured.

Information on the cause of the crash was not immediately available.