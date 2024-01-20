Westchester car break-ins: More than a dozen cars robbed amid weekend rain

Dozens of cars were broken into overnight in the Westchester area of Los Angeles, amid rain moving through Southern California, adding insult to injury.

Police crews were called out to the area of 85th Street and Loyola Boulevard early Saturday morning and found windows shattered or broken. The Los Angeles Police Department told FOX 11 that there were at least two dozen cars that had been broken into overnight and there may be more. Residents estimated it could have been as many as 30, but the LAPD said without official reports, they can't come up with a clear number.

Security camera footage from the scene appeared to show more than one suspect lurking in the area, apparently looking for cars to target. Residents helped victims cover broken windows to protect the car interiors from the rain.

"We're in a really good part of Los Angeles, and so it's kind of weird for this to happen here," said Kyle Samarawickrama. "I've been to like USC area where it's a little more common, so it's definitely weird for sure."

Samarawickrama was lucky. Despite a shattered car window, the thieves didn't find anything worth taking, even after rifling through his glove box.

"Just a week ago I left my computer in the car, and my friends were telling me ‘Oh, you should probably bring it inside because there’s been burglaries all around the neighborhood,' And so luckily I did," he said.

LAPD is investigating the break-ins but does not have any suspect descriptions.