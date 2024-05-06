Newsom talks California tourism numbers from top of Golden Gate Bridge

What better place to tout California's record-breaking tourism numbers than from the top of an iconic symbol representing the Golden State?

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced travel spending in the state has reached an all-time high of $150.4 billion last year, surpassing the record $144.9 billion spent in 2019, according to new data.

"From our world-renowned coastline, to the world’s tallest trees, to our iconic cities and theme parks, California is the nation’s coming attraction. Visitors from all over the world are coming here to experience the wonder of the Golden State, boosting our economy and creating good-paying jobs for years to come," Newsom said.

The new travel-spending record generated $12.7 billion in state and local tax revenue by visitors in 2023, marking a 3% increase over 2019. Tourism created 64,900 new jobs in 2023, bringing total industry employment to 1,155,000.

California remains the 5th largest economy in the world for the seventh consecutive year, and California’s per capita GDP is the second largest among large economies.

According to Newsom's office, California is #1 in the country for tourism spending, manufacturing, technology, and agriculture.