Woman shot outside West Hollywood apartment complex; suspect barricaded

Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were investigating after a woman was shot in broad daylight outside an apartment complex in West Hollywood Friday – the suspect is now barricaded inside the apartments.

The call came in around 8:15 a.m. regarding a person suffering from at least one gunshot wound at the Dylan Apartments located near the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and La Brea Avenue. According to its website, unit rentals begin at $3,118.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and her condition is unknown.

Video from SkyFOX shows the immediate area is closed off to traffic for the investigation.

No further information was immediately released.