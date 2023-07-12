VIDEO: West Hollywood restaurant owner stops robbery, takes gun from suspect

Surveillance video captured the terrifying moments that unfolded at a restaurant along the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood.

The video shows two suspects attacking and attempting to rob a man at gunpoint over the weekend at Le Petit Four as tables and chairs went flying.

Alexander Morgenthaler, the restaurant’s owner, ended up being the hero in the situation.

The footage shows Morgenthaler jumping in and grabbing the gun from the suspect’s hand. With no weapon, the suspects ran away from the scene.

Morgenthaler’s heroics paid off.

No injuries were reported and nothing was taken from the victim.

