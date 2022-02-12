Four people injured during shooting outside West Hollywood restaurant following Justin Bieber party

article

Four people were shot early Saturday morning on Super Bowl weekend outside a bar in West Hollywood, following a Justin Bieber performance.

The shooting was reported around 2:53 a.m. in the area of La Cienega Blvd. and Melrose Ave.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located two people with gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two additional gunshot victims self-transported themselves to the hospital, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. All four victims are listed in stable condition.

According to TMZ, the shooting happened following a party at The Nice Guy restaurant, near the Pacific Design Center. Justin Bieber had performed during ‘Homecoming Weekend’ at the design center then hosted an afterparty at The Nice Guy.

According to TMZ, the guest list for the party included celebrities such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Drake, Tobey Maguire, Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

According to reports, a fight involving Kodak Black broke out around 2:45 a.m., shots rang out shortly after. The suspect fled south from the location.

The Los Angeles Police Department is still investigating the motive of the shooting.

According to reports, police are looking into whether a red Ferrari is connected to the shooting.

No arrests have been made and no suspect description was immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to call Wilshire Robbery Detective B. Romero, at (213) 922-8217. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.