WeHo Pride Parade caps off 2024 celebration

The WeHo Pride Parade stepped off Sunday on Santa Monica Boulevard, the highlight of the weekend festival billed as one of the largest LGBTQ+ celebrations of its type in the world.

The parade began at 12:30 p.m. at Santa Monica and Crescent Heights boulevards, making its way west to San Vicente Boulevard. It featured floats, bands, drill teams, dance teams and entertainment.

This year's parade also featured "Lifetime Ally Icon" Cyndi Lauper, chosen for her "groundbreaking contributions to music, activism and LGBTQ advocacy."

"Cyndi Lauper embodies the spirit of inclusivity, unity, and vibrancy that has defined West Hollywood throughout its history," West Hollywood Mayor John Erickson said in a statement before the parade. "Her unwavering dedication to advocacy throughout the years, coupled with her unparalleled musical legacy, makes her a perfect fit for this moment in time as Lifetime Ally Icon as we celebrate WeHo Pride 2024."

Organizers pointed to Lauper's co-founding of True Colors United, a nonprofit that fights homelessness among LGBTQ youth. Following the overturning of abortion protections under Roe v. Wade, Lauper created the "Girls Just Want to Have Fundamental Rights Fund" to support women's rights and health. Organizers also pointed to her hit songs including "True Colors" and "Girls Just Want to Have Fund" to show that her career "resonates as a poignant soundtrack of the LGBTQ equality movement and beyond.

The WeHo Pride Street Fair will be open through 8 p.m., featuring community group booths, exhibitors, live music and entertainment. The fair is on Santa Monica Boulevard between Hancock Avenue and La Peer Drive. Musical entertainment will continue through the day at the Celebration Stage at Santa Monica and La Peer, and at the Rainbow Stage on Santa Monica and San Vicente boulevards.

"OUTLOUD at WeHo Pride" will conclude the festivities Sunday night in a ticketed event in West Hollywood Park. Kylie Minogue will headline the Sunday night concert, with other performers including Diplo and Friends, Ashnikko, Trixie Mattel, Big Freedia, Vincint, Destiny Rogers, Jimi the Kween and Zee Machine.

Multiple streets in the area will remain closed through Sunday and into Monday.

The city will offer free "Pride Ride" shuttles during the festival. Select shuttles will also run between the festival and the Metro B (Red) Line Station at Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue through the weekend.

More details on the shuttles and other modes of transit are available online at www.wehopride.com/gettinghere.

Permit parking restrictions in the city will be lifted throughout the weekend, however, parking meters will continue to be enforced. West Hollywood officials urged people planning to park on streets to be aware of city boundaries, since neighboring cities of Los Angeles and Beverly Hills will continue to enforce permit parking rules.

Limited public parking will be available at the Pacific Design Center, 8687 Melrose Ave.; Kings Road Parking Structure, 8383 Santa Monica Blvd.; and Hancock Parking Structure, 901 Hancock Ave.