WeHo Pride Weekend 2024 street closures, parking restrictions

Happy Pride!

The annual WeHo Pride celebration is happening Friday, May 31 to Sunday, June 2.

Pride festivities will begin at 6 p.m. Friday with "Friday Night at OUTLOUD," a concert at West Hollywood Park headlined by Kesha, and featuring Adam Lambert, Monét X Change, and more artists.

The WeHo Pride Street Fair will open at noon Saturday and Sunday, featuring community group booths, exhibitors, live music and entertainment.

SUGGESTED: 2024 Pride Month events in Southern California

Saturday's events will include the Women's Freedom Festival and the annual Dyke March.

The annual WeHo Pride Parade will begin at 12:30 p.m. Sunday on Santa Monica Boulevard between Crescent Heights Boulevard and San Vicente.

The following street closures and parking restrictions are in effect:

N. San Vicente Blvd from Melrose Ave to Santa Monica Blvd: Closed Thursday 5/30 7pm – Monday 6/3 10am

Eastbound Santa Monica Blvd from N. La Cienega Blvd to N. Doheny Dr: Closed Friday 5/31 12pm – Monday 6/3 7am

N. Robertson Blvd from Santa Monica Blvd to Melrose Ave: Closed Friday 5/31 12pm – Monday 6/3 7am

Westbound Santa Monica Blvd from N. La Cienega Blvd to N. Doheny Dr: Closed Saturday 6/1 6am – Monday 6/3 7am

N. San Vicente Blvd from Santa Monica Blvd to Cynthia St: Closed Saturday 6/1 6am – Monday 6/3 7am

Santa Monica Blvd from N. Fairfax Ave to N. Doheny Dr (including side streets one block north/south): Closed Sunday 6/2 5am-5pm for Pride Parade

The following parking facilities will also be closed:

West Hollywood Park parking structures and lots: Closed 5/30 7pm – 6/3 10am

Plummer Park south lot: Closed 5/30 7pm – 6/3 12pm

Robertson parking lot: Closed 5/30 7pm – 6/3 10am

Pride Ride shuttle buses will provide transportation along Santa Monica Blvd and to/from the Hollywood & Highland Metro Station at select times from 5/31-6/2.

>> For more information on getting to WeHo Pride festivities, tap or click here. <<

Originally called "Gay Pride" in the 1970s, Pride became an annual celebration in Hollywood during most of the 1970s before moving to West Hollywood in 1979, five years before the City of West Hollywood was incorporated as a municipality in 1984.

Since then, West Hollywood has become one of the most influential cities in the nation for its outspoken advocacy on LGBTQ issues with an impact on the national public policy discourse on fairness and inclusiveness for LGBTQ people.

City News Service contributed to this report.