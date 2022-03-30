Wednesday's Child: Timberly is an outgoing rocker who wants to be part of your family's 'band'

Meet Timberly (b. Nov. 2004), a dynamic and outgoing teen who likes to engage in conversation and authentically wants to learn about people, their surroundings, and what makes them tick.

We did a little homework before meeting up with Timberly and discovered she loves heavy metal rock music and wants to learn to play the drums. With that in mind, we met up with Timberly at the Gibson Guitars Private Showroom in Hollywood, CA to introduce her to the band – Frankie and the Studs.

Lead singer Frankie acquainted Timberly with her bandmates, and later, they lent Timberly a custom Gibson guitar so that she, too, would be sporting the total rocker look. With her penchant for drums, Timberly also got a private introductory lesson from Nick, the band’s drummer.

As we got to know more about Timberly, she shared how much she loves studying history and the sociological aspects of people in those contexts. She also has an artistic knack and loves to draw and sketch. Right now, she’s into digital arts in hopes of being able to market her works. Timberly indicated that she could also see herself in the medical sciences field someday.

Despite the losses she has experienced, Timberly has a deep appreciation for family. She wants to be adopted and is open to any family constellation. And while being part of a family with another member who shares her passion for heavy metal rock music would be a bonus, Timberly’s truer desire is to be part of a forever family whose members are there for every aspect of each other’s lives…for a lifetime.

If you’re interested in learning more about Timberly and making her part of your family’s "band", please tune in to Wednesday’s Child and then give us a call at 1-866-921-ADOPT (2367).

