'Significant' cold spell is expected in LA and OC this Thanksgiving holiday

Santa Ana winds weakened dramatically across the Southland Tuesday, prompting an end to high wind warnings and advisories in most areas, although locally breezy conditions are likely to continue into Wednesday, with a drop-off in temperatures expected by Thanksgiving.

Although weaker than the gusts that blew Monday, the Santa Ana winds will keep temperatures noticeably warmer into Wednesday in inland areas, according to the National Weather Service. The slow shift to an onshore flow will start to cool things off along the coast.

"Significant cooling is expected from Thanksgiving through the weekend with below normal temperatures," according to the NWS. "A return of Santa Ana winds is likely early next week with a slight warming trend.

"...There will be some high clouds at times, and eventually a return of night and morning low clouds and fog, possibly as soon as Thanksgiving morning, but definitely by Friday. Highs will drop from the 80s to the 60s by Friday, and even on Thanksgiving for many areas."

The shift in winds follows a day of havoc caused by brutal winds, particularly in Orange County. According to the NWS, gusts in the Orange County area hit as high as 89 mph on Monday.

The winds flipped over a single-engine plane at John Wayne Airport on Monday morning, but the pilot avoided injury. Reports said the Cessna 172 was taxiing down a runway when the wind pushed the nose down. The pilot got out, and while checking out the plane, a gust flipped it over just before 8:50 a.m.

At Disneyland, three people were hurt when a light pole fell, likely due to a strong gust. The pole tumbled just before 8:30 a.m. on Main Street in the Anaheim theme park, according to Santa Ana police. It appears the heavy winds brought the pole down, police said.

One person was taken to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries, and two others were treated at the scene and released.

Forecasters said more Santa Ana conditions are expected by Sunday, lasting into next week. These winds are expected to bring additional warm weather. Tuesday and Wednesday are anticipated to be the warmest days next week, with highs in the low to mid-70s along the coast and into the valleys.