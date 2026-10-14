Red Flag Warning raises wildfire concerns as Palisades reservoir remains offline

The Brief A Brentwood brush fire and dangerous Santa Ana winds have raised concerns about wildfire preparedness across Los Angeles. The Pacific Palisades remains reliant on a roughly six-mile hose line while the Santa Ynez Reservoir is offline for repairs. City leaders say they are preparing for another catastrophic wildfire, but some residents remain uncertain about the city’s readiness.



A brush fire in Brentwood and dangerous Santa Ana winds are putting Los Angeles on alert as questions persist about wildfire preparedness and water infrastructure in fire-scarred Pacific Palisades.

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning, citing a high risk for extreme fire behavior as dry conditions and powerful winds threaten Southern California.

The warning comes as the Palisades continues to rely on a roughly six-mile hose line while the Santa Ynez Reservoir remains offline for repairs.

Earlier this week, residents were urged to conserve water after a water pipe broke, adding to concerns about the community’s recovery and readiness for another emergency.

When FOX 11 told Councilwoman Traci Park that the reservoir remains offline, she acknowledged the concerns.

"The systems are not all online and working the way we want them to. So, yeah — it feels unsettled," Park said.

Park, who represents the Palisades, said she remains concerned until the reservoir is restored and the city’s water infrastructure is strengthened.

"DWP and our departments have worked very, very hard to ensure there are adequate supplies of water and services here in the Palisades in the event of an emergency," Park said. "Until this work is finished, until the Santa Ynez Reservoir is full and back online, and until we have enhanced the capacity that we need for this community and others like it across Los Angeles, I continue to worry."

Some residents remain uncertain about whether the city is better prepared for another wildfire.

"It’s hard for me to say, really. I don’t really know what the status of the reservoir is," Palisades resident Emily Culbertson said when asked whether she believes the city is better prepared.

The concerns come as city leaders face renewed questions about wildfire readiness ahead of another round of dangerous fire weather.

During Tuesday night’s mayoral debate, Mayor Karen Bass said she believes the city is ready for another catastrophic wildfire.

"I do think we’d be prepared today for the next catastrophic wildfire," Bass said.

City Councilmember Nithya Raman, who is challenging Bass in the mayoral race, also addressed the city’s readiness.

"I hope we’re ready. We’re going to be ready in the district the best we can. We’re going to work with all our fire stations," Raman said.

Bass said in a social media post Wednesday that she remains in constant communication with Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Jaime Moore as officials prepare for the fire danger.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said state and local agencies are coordinating to rapidly pre-deploy resources ahead of the dangerous weather.

The Red Flag Warning is scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. Thursday and remain in effect through 8 p.m. Saturday.