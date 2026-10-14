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Amber Alert issued for 9-month-old girl reportedly abducted in LA

By
FOX 11
Westlake
Published October 14, 2026 7:54 PM PDT
Published October 14, 2026 7:54 PM PDT

LOS ANGELES - An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday evening for a 9-month-old girl who was reportedly abducted in the Westlake district of Los Angeles.

What we know:

Nylah Austin was last seen Monday, Oct. 12 with suspect 29-year-old Kennisha Austin near S. Bonnie Brae St and W. 3rd St, according to Torrance Police and the California Highway Patrol. 

Nylah is described as being 18-inchs-tall, weighing 15 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Kennisha is described as being 5-foot, weighing 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The relationship between Nylah and Austin is not known. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 911.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Torrance Police Department and the California Highway Patrol. 

WestlakeCrime and Public Safety