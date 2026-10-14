Amber Alert issued for 9-month-old girl reportedly abducted in LA

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday evening for a 9-month-old girl who was reportedly abducted in the Westlake district of Los Angeles.

What we know:

Nylah Austin was last seen Monday, Oct. 12 with suspect 29-year-old Kennisha Austin near S. Bonnie Brae St and W. 3rd St, according to Torrance Police and the California Highway Patrol.

Nylah is described as being 18-inchs-tall, weighing 15 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Kennisha is described as being 5-foot, weighing 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The relationship between Nylah and Austin is not known.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 911.