Southern California woman added to FBI’s 'Most Wanted Fraudsters' list over $15M scheme

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The Brief The FBI has added 75-year-old Southern California resident Mary Carole McDonnell to its newly created Most Wanted Fraudsters list for allegedly stealing over $15 million. Investigators state McDonnell falsely claimed to be an heiress to the McDonnell aircraft family with an $80 million trust to fraudulently obtain $14.7 million from Banc of California alone. McDonnell has been a fugitive since a federal arrest warrant was issued in December 2018, and federal authorities are offering a reward of up to $150,000 for tips on her whereabouts.



The FBI has officially placed 75-year-old Mary Carole McDonnell on its newly established Most Wanted Fraudsters list for her alleged involvement in a massive bank fraud scheme across Southern California.

Federal investigators allege that McDonnell fraudulently obtained tens of millions of dollars from financial institutions after falsely posing as an heiress to an aviation fortune.

What we know:

Federal authorities state that between July 2017 and May 2018, Mary Carole McDonnell devised and executed a fraudulent scheme to extract money, funds, assets, and property from California financial institutions.

McDonnell allegedly secured approximately $14.7 million from Banc of California, along with additional sums from other institutions, resulting in total estimated losses exceeding $15 million.

To carry out the scheme, investigators report that she falsely claimed to be an heiress to the McDonnell aircraft family with access to a secret $80 million trust fund.

McDonnell has ties to Los Angeles, California; Montgomery, Alabama; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for her on December 12, 2018, in the United States District Court, Central District of California, charging her with bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

The case was investigated directly by the FBI and is being prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office in the Central District of California.

What we don't know:

McDonnell’s current location is unknown, though federal agents strongly believe she is living in Dubai.

It's unknown whether McDonnell has altered her physical appearance or if she is currently operating under one of her known aliases, which include Mary Carole Carroll, Mary Carol McDonnell, Mary Carroll McDonnell, Mary C. Carroll, and Mary Carroll McDonald.

What they're saying:

Patrick Grandy, the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office, emphasized the agency’s commitment to capturing McDonnell through international collaboration and public assistance.

"Most Wanted Fraudster Mary McDonnell is wanted for defrauding financial institutions out of millions and is known to have falsified her inheritance and background," Grandy said. "It’s just a matter of time before McDonnell is caught as we work with our international partners to locate her. A generous reward is being offered in exchange for information leading to her apprehension and conviction, and a tip from the public might break the case."

What's next:

The FBI is actively offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of McDonnell or any member listed on the Most Wanted Fraudsters roster.

McDonnell is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing approximately 145 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair, though investigators caution her appearance may have changed.

Law enforcement agencies in the United States are collaborating with international partners to trace McDonnell's location in Dubai.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding Mary Carole McDonnell’s current whereabouts is urged to contact their local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

Tips can also be submitted directly by calling the FBI's toll-free line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or online via tips.fbi.gov.