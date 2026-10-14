Torrance toddler battling cancer advances in ‘Baby of the Year’ contest

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The Brief Brynn Bannon, a 15-month-old from Torrance, is undergoing chemotherapy for Langerhans cell histiocytosis. Her parents entered her into Jessica Alba’s "Baby of the Year" competition, where she has advanced to the quarterfinals.



Brynn Bannon was just 9 months old when she was diagnosed with Langerhans cell Histiocytosis (LCH), a rare form of cancer that impacts roughly 1 in 200,000 children each year.

Since her diagnosis, Brynn has been undergoing chemotherapy while somehow continuing to be a happy, joyful little girl. She is now 15 months old, still in treatment, and vying to become "Baby of the Year."

Her parents, Michele and Brett Bannon of Torrance, wanted to do something positive and fun to counter the difficult days, so they entered Brynn into Jessica Alba’s "Baby of the Year" competition. Brynn has now advanced to the quarterfinals.

The competition also benefits Baby2Baby, a nonprofit that provides children in need across the country with diapers, clothing and all the basic necessities. If Brynn were to win the $25,000 prize, the Bannons vow to donate a portion to cancer research, making this opportunity especially meaningful to their family.

The Bannons are also using the platform to bring awareness to LCH and childhood cancer. To vote, you can visit Brynn's profile by clicking here.

A GoFundMe page has also been launched to help Brynn and her family. Those looking to help can click here.