Dodgers advance to NLCS after eliminating Braves, move closer to historic World Series three-peat

The Brief The Dodgers defeated the Braves 4-1 Wednesday night to win the NL Division Series, 3-1. Max Muncy added a ninth-inning home run, his third of the postseason, to seal the Dodgers’ victory. Los Angeles now faces Milwaukee in the NLCS, four wins from another World Series appearance.



The Los Angeles Dodgers are moving on to the National League Championship Series after defeating the Atlanta Braves 4-1 Wednesday night, winning the best-of-five National League Division Series three games to one.



The victory puts the Dodgers just eight wins away from a third consecutive World Series championship, a feat no National League team has ever accomplished.

What we know:

The Dodgers secured their third consecutive trip to the NLCS with Wednesday night’s victory in Atlanta.



After splitting the first two games of the series at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles won both games in Atlanta to eliminate the Braves in four games.



The Dodgers struggled offensively with runners in scoring position throughout the series, but a clutch hit from Andy Pages in the seventh inning of Game 4 proved to be the difference.

Timeline:

How the Dodgers clinched the series

The Dodgers and Braves were tied 1-1 heading into the seventh inning Wednesday night.

With the bases loaded, Andy Pages delivered a two-run single up the middle, giving Los Angeles a 3-1 lead.



The hit was especially significant because the Dodgers had gone hitless with runners in scoring position throughout the series until Pages came through.



In the ninth inning, Max Muncy added some insurance with a solo home run to right field, extending the Dodgers’ lead to 4-1. It was Muncy’s third home run of the postseason.

Edwin Díaz closed out the game as the Dodgers secured the final out and advanced to the NLCS.

Big picture view:

Dodgers chasing baseball history

The Dodgers are pursuing a third consecutive World Series championship after winning titles in 2024 and 2025.



Only two franchises in Major League Baseball history have won at least three consecutive World Series championships: the New York Yankees and the Athletics.



The Yankees accomplished the feat three times, winning four straight titles from 1936 through 1939, five consecutive championships from 1949 through 1953, and three straight from 1998 through 2000.



The Athletics won three consecutive championships from 1972 through 1974. No National League franchise has ever won three consecutive World Series titles.



The Dodgers currently have nine World Series championships in franchise history, including their first title as the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1955.

Another championship this season would give the franchise its 10th World Series title and make the Dodgers the first National League team to accomplish a three-peat.

What's next:

The Dodgers will face the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series, a rematch of last year’s NLCS.



Los Angeles swept Milwaukee in four games during the 2025 championship series on its way to winning the World Series.



Game 1 of this year’s NLCS is scheduled for Sunday, October 11, in Milwaukee.

The best-of-seven series will then shift to Dodger Stadium for Game 3 on Wednesday, October 14.

The Dodgers need four more victories to advance to the World Series, where they would have an opportunity to compete for a third consecutive championship.