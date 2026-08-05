Waymo robotaxis frustrate Los Angeles residents by taking parking spaces, blocking traffic

The Brief Waymo robotaxis are taking up parking spaces in residential neighborhoods, frustrating some Los Angeles residents. A Westchester resident said Waymo rerouted the vehicles after weeks of complaints, though they are now parking a few blocks away. Dozens of Waymo vehicles also blocked traffic in downtown Los Angeles, and FOX 11 has requested comment from the company.



Waymo robotaxis are causing headaches for drivers and residents across Los Angeles.

In some cases, the self-driving cars are parking in residential neighborhoods like Westchester and Ladera Heights while they wait for a ride request, taking up valuable parking space.

Westchester resident Chuck Hudson says he dealt with that for weeks earlier this summer.

"I think probably more disruptive was the fact that we couldn't utilize the curb space ourselves, and our neighbors couldn't utilize the curb space in front of our homes," Hudson said.

After weeks of calling the company, he said Waymo rerouted the cars away from his house. He said he has noticed the cars are now parking a few blocks away.

"When we go out into those metro areas, you're dealing with a lot of commercialization and a lot of hustle and bustle, and your neighborhoods are your refuge from that," Hudson said.

Another recent issue is that sometimes Waymo vehicles stop in the middle of the road.

Early Saturday morning, dozens of Waymo cars blocked traffic near Bixel and 8th streets in downtown Los Angeles as they were apparently trying to return to their charging facility.

FOX 11 reached out to Waymo for comment on this story. We are waiting to hear back.