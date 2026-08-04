Southwest launches 2 new non-stop Pacific Northwest routes from Long Beach

The Brief Southwest Airlines officially launched non-stop service from Long Beach Airport (LGB) to Seattle (SEA) and Portland (PDX) on Tuesday. Flights on both new Pacific Northwest routes will operate six days a week. The additions are part of Southwest's broader Southern California expansion, which includes expanded services in Burbank and San Diego.



Southwest Airlines launched two new non-stop routes connecting Southern California to the Pacific Northwest.

What we know:

Beginning Tuesday, travelers can now fly non-stop from Long Beach to both Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) and Portland International Airport (PDX) six days a week.

What they're saying:

The new routes are part of the airline’s initiative to expand across the Golden State, with new routes and service additions also introduced in Burbank and San Diego.

(Southwest Airlines)

"For more than 25 years, we’ve served more destinations and carried more Customers than any other airline in California," said Adam Decaire, Senior Vice President of Network Planning and Network Operations Control at Southwest Airlines. "New facilities like those in San Diego and Burbank, along with our onboard Customer enhancements, have Southwest positioned to continue offering more for Customers in Southern California and beyond for many years to come."