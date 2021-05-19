Water main break leads to street flooding in Hollywood

A water main break led to street flooding in Hollywood on Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported around 5:45 a.m. at the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and Hudson Avenue, home to local businesses and apartments.

The water was shut off by 7:30 a.m., which caused muddy roadways and sidewalks.

A single westbound lane on Santa Monica Blvd. was closed as crews worked to clear the scene.

No injuries were reported.