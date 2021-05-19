Expand / Collapse search

Water main break leads to street flooding in Hollywood

Hollywood
A water main break was reported in Hollywood at the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and Hudson Avenue on the morning of May 19.

LOS ANGELES - A water main break led to street flooding in Hollywood on Wednesday morning. 

The incident was reported around 5:45 a.m. at the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and Hudson Avenue, home to local businesses and apartments. 

The water was shut off by 7:30 a.m., which caused muddy roadways and sidewalks. 

A single westbound lane on Santa Monica Blvd. was closed as crews worked to clear the scene. 

No injuries were reported.