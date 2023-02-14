Water main break in Wilmington forms large sinkhole

Crews are working to repair a large sinkhole that formed as a result of a 20-inch water main break in the Wilmington area Tuesday morning.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power has shut off water in the area as they repair the collapsed roadway and sidewalk.

It's happening in the area near Avalon and E Street, where several small businesses are beginning to open their stores to some flooding due to this water main break.

A portion of Avalon is closed between D and F streets as repairs are made.