Reported homeless man leads police on chase through West LA
article
LOS ANGELES - Police were in pursuit of a black Honda Accord that was allegedly stolen by a homeless person in West Los Angeles on Thursday morning.
The car was reportedly stolen the El Segundo area around 6:30 a.m.
Deputies with the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department deployed a spike strip, but the suspect continued to travel westbound toward Venice.
The suspect surrendered near the intersection of Venice Boulevard and Walgrove Avenue near Venice High School just before 7 a.m.
Advertisement
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.