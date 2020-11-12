Reported homeless man leads police on chase through West LA

article

Police were in pursuit of a black Honda Accord that was allegedly stolen by a homeless person in West Los Angeles on Thursday morning.

The car was reportedly stolen the El Segundo area around 6:30 a.m.

Deputies with the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department deployed a spike strip, but the suspect continued to travel westbound toward Venice.

The suspect surrendered near the intersection of Venice Boulevard and Walgrove Avenue near Venice High School just before 7 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.