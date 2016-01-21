WATCH: 2 Chainz Donates New Home to Atlanta Family of 11

Image 1 of 7 ▼

Around 2 months ago I got word that a local family with 11 members were about to be evicted from their current 2 bedroom home. The home they were living in was in a condition i wouldn't want anyone of my family members to have to stay in. The home had a bad pest problem, no heat and to top it the home had very bad black mold growing which was hurting a few of the family members who were already ill. I still remember days praying for blessings and now that I'm in a position to bless others I had to take action. My organization 'The TRU Foundation' and myself surprised the family with a new home with enough bedrooms for everyone to be comfortable. You never know where your blessing will come from just keep praying and the man above will answer ya digg? Peep the full story below.

A family of 11 has a new place to call home thanks to an Atlanta rapper.

2 Chainz said he learned about the family through a GoFundMe account that was created for them by Progression Church, which is located off of Highland Avenue. The family has nine kids total, including two sets of twins.

The rapper shared a touching video on his Facebook page about the generous donation, which was made possible through his organization "The TRU Foundation." The video revealed the dad and two of the children have serious medical issues, which doesn't allow the father to work. They were facing eviction from their two-bedroom home.

"The home they were living in was in a condition i wouldn't want anyone of my family members to have to stay in. The home had a bad pest problem, no heat and to top it the home had very bad black mold growing which was hurting a few of the family members who were already ill," 2 Chainz said on Facebook.

2 Chainz surprised the family with a five-bedroom, 2-bathroom home during the holiday season.

"I felt like it was something I could do," the rapper said. "I've been in a real giving mood."

The TRU Foundation was able to donate the house through proceeds from the rapper's "Dabbing Santa" ugly Christmas sweater, which was created after a viral dance craze called the "dab" started in Atlanta. The sweaters were sold in 2 Chainz's shop online.

"All you gotta do is pray," 2 Chainz said in the video. "Keep praying. Gotta have faith, you gotta believe."

