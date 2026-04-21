Drop in California school enrollment 7x greater than state expected

The Brief For the 2025-26 school year, enrollment in California public schools from transitional kindergarten through 12th grade fell by 1.3%. While the percentage appears small, it represents a loss of 74,960 students statewide. Long-term demographic trends show families have been having fewer children over the past decade. Officials also noted that the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement actions are factoring into this year's numbers.



California has long had a problem of declining enrollment; it's been cited as one of the key reasons for budget cuts across many Bay Area school districts, many of which have been forced to close schools.

Declining enrollment

By the numbers:

But new state Department of Education data, analyzed by reporters at the nonprofit news site, Ed Source, shows the largest enrollment drop since the pandemic.

For the 2025-26 school year, enrollment in California public schools from transitional kindergarten through 12th grade fell by 1.3%. While the percentage appears small, it represents a loss of 74,960 students statewide.

The trend is not isolated to the public sector.

Data indicates that K-12 private schools in California saw a 6.6% decrease in enrollment, while the number of children registered for homeschooling declined by 3.7%.

"The big surprise to us was that the state Department of Finance predicted 10,000 students," said Michelle Quinn, executive editor of EdSource, noting that overall, there are 5 million students in the state's public schools. "But it was a 75,000 drop. And that was more than double the decline last year from the prior year. So what we're seeing is an acceleration of the decline."

State officials pointed to several factors driving the population shift.

Featured article

Fewer children

Dig deeper:

Long-term demographic trends show families have been having fewer children over the past decade.

However, officials also noted that the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement actions are factoring into this year's numbers.

Immigration fears

Despite reassurances from local leaders, some immigrant families fear sending their children to school, and the overall number of immigrants moving to California has decreased over the past year.

Parents were concerned about the drop in numbers.

Catherine Tseng, a parent

"It's a big deal," said Catherine Tseng, a parent in Dublin. "Our classes are too big. If we get fewer kids, it just means less funding all around. It's going to be less resources."

And parent Miguel Bendezu said it's not like taxes are dropping either.

"The expenditures are going up, less resources," he said. "That's the most concerning."

Financial implications

The decline carries significant financial implications, as funding for California's public schools is tied to average daily attendance.

With fewer students in the classroom, districts receive less state funding, an outcome that impacts local economies and the communities surrounding the schools.

State officials said they do not expect the downward trend to change in the coming years.