Historic wildlife bridge nears completion in Agoura Hills

The final phase of the world's largest wildlife bridge has started in Agoura Hills, marking a significant milestone in conservation efforts.

The Wallace Annenberg Wildlife Crossing, designed to reconnect the Santa Monica Mountains with Simi Hills, is set to open next year.

What we know:

The bridge, spanning over 10 lanes of the 101 freeway, aims to provide a safe passage for wildlife, including mountain lions, across a heavily trafficked area.

The project involves 26 million pounds of concrete and features a one-acre habitat with 5,000 native plants to attract and sustain wildlife. The crossing is exclusive to animals but includes a public viewing platform for visitors.

The backstory:

The project honors P-22, a mountain lion who became a symbol of resilience after crossing two major freeways to reside in Griffith Park. P-22's journey highlighted the challenges faced by wildlife in urban areas and inspired conservation efforts. Although P-22 was euthanized due to declining health, his legacy continues to influence projects like this wildlife crossing.

What's next:

The Wallace Annenberg Wildlife Crossing is expected to be completed by next fall, offering a crucial link for wildlife movement and promoting biodiversity in the region. As part of P-22 week, the project continues to garner support and attention, highlighting the importance of preserving natural habitats amidst urban development.