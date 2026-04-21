'Justice for Makayla Renee Settles': California dad in court for felony incest after daughter's suicide

The Brief Stephen Vincent Chavez is scheduled for an early disposition conference on Tuesday facing felony charges of incest and taking advantage of a position of trust involving his late daughter. Makayla Rene Settles died by suicide five months after the alleged assault, leading to family concerns that the DA may not take the case to trial without her testimony. Hundreds of supporters are expected at the Ventura County Courthouse following viral social media campaigns seeking justice for Settles, whose DNA kit reportedly implicated Chavez.



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VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – The prosecution of a Ventura County man for the alleged sexual assault of his daughter continues Tuesday amidst intense public scrutiny and a grieving family’s demand for justice.

What we know:

Makayla Renee Settles had just turned 18 when she left Raleigh, North Carolina and moved to Moorpark in July 2025 to live with her biological father, Stephen Vincent Chavez.

Her family said she was looking for a fresh start and planned to attend Moorpark College and build a new life.

But just two days later, Settles was hospitalized for an alleged sexual assault. According to her family, a rape kit confirmed the presence of Chavez’s DNA.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: California dad charged with incest after allegedly assaulting daughter; DA may drop case

Chavez was arrested and charged with felony incest, taking advantage of a position of trust, and providing alcohol to a minor. He pleaded not guilty and was released on $250,000 bail.

Five months later, Settles died by suicide, according to her family.

Stephen Vincent Chavez and Makayla Renee Settles / FOX 11

What we don't know:

The primary legal hurdle remains whether the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office will proceed to a full jury trial.

While the DA maintains they are "continuing to prosecute," the family reports being told the lack of a living witness to testify makes the case's future uncertain.

What they're saying:

"If I’m being honest, it feels like I handed my daughter to the devil," said Settles' mother, Carolina Sandoval.

It's unclear if the DNA evidence will be deemed sufficient to secure a conviction without Settles’ direct testimony.

"The DA was essentially saying, ‘We don’t know if we have a case because she’s no longer here,’ and when she told me that, I immediately said, ‘No, we’re not going to let that slide,’" said Sandoval.

Makayla Renee Settles / FOX 11

What's next:

Tuesday's hearing is a standard pretrial proceeding to address the status of the case and set future dates.

The family and their supporters have vowed to remain a constant presence at the courthouse to ensure the case moves toward a jury trial, despite the challenges posed by the absence of Settles' testimony.