Violence erupts as protesters clash outside West LA synagogue

Violence broke out between pro-Palestine and pro-Israel supporters in the Pico- Robertson area of Los Angeles Sunday.

Officers responded to the Abas Torah synagogue in the 9000 block of Pico Boulevard just before 11 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im told City News Service. Responding officers were met with counter-demonstrators, some carrying Israeli flags.

SkyFOX video over the scene shows large groups of people fist fighting each other in the streets of the neighborhood as the violence escalates. Some are seen using the handles of protest signs as apparent weapons.

Police officers wearing riot gear were seen surrounding the perimeter.

It's unknown at this time if anyone was injured or arrested.