Pro-Palestine protests break out at Cal State LA

A group of pro-Palestine protesters occupied at least one floor of the Student Services Building at Cal State Los Angeles Wednesday, with an unknown number of people moving inside the building and several others chaining themselves outside the main entrance.

It was unclear how many people were involved in the protest. The group also appeared to erect barricades in the plaza outside the building entrance. There was no immediate sign of any escalating police presence.

The university sent out an alert to students and staff urging anyone in the building to shelter in place and lock doors, while others were told to avoid the area and leave campus.

On social media, the protesters said university President Berenecea Johnson Eanes "continues to dance around and repress our divestment demands," referencing calls for the university to halt any funding or financial support of businesses tied to Israel.

"We've been waiting for a response to our demands for 18 days," according to the group. "There is no more time to spare while families are being massacred by U.S. Imperialism with each minute that passes."

Eanes' office is located in the Student Services Building, but it was unclear if she was in her office when the occupation began.